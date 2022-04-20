Letter from the Editor: Transitioning into a new editorial board

Each year, The Cougar’s outgoing and incoming editors in chief get together to write a joint letter informing our readers about the upcoming leadership change. Last year I had the privilege of participating in this tradition as I began my term. Now, as I begin my second year as editor, I want to take a moment to reminisce and appreciate the journey here.

Last May, this editorial board started as a group of student journalists who had spent the last year working remotely. Having met each other only a handful of times, it was a great summer developing the team and beginning our transition back to in-person work.

I’ll never forget the 10-hour workday to make The First Roar or the board first bonding at XLR. Our Twitter account also got verified this summer, which was my biggest goal for the year. I like to look at it as an early sign that it was going to be a great year.

Beginning our full office operations this fall, I’m proud of our staff for making the newsroom a home. At the core, student newspapers exist to train future journalists with vital skills to take with them into the professional world. Above all, I strive to make The Cougar a place for students to learn and experience working in a newsroom.

Thank you so much to all the section editors for training and developing our staff. The work you’ve done is invaluable, and I hope you know you have taught people skills they will use for the rest of their lives.

It’s important to acknowledge the work our paper has created over the past year, and the high-quality news we have produced. In my humble opinion, Houston is one of the most magical cities in the world, and I’m very proud of our staff’s ability to tell its stories. Our campus and city are full of news, The Cougar will continue to cover it to the best of our ability.

Aminah, Ashley, Lisa and Logan, thank you so much for your commitment to the news section. Each of your unique perspectives and personalities translates smoothly into the stories you write, and it’s been a pleasure editing your work. To the A names, I’m so excited to see where post-grad life takes you. You’ll do big things. To the L names, I’m glad to be working with you again and see what else you’ll accomplish at The Cougar.

James, Sean and Armando. Y’all truly keep me on my toes. It’s so hard to fathom your passion for sports, and it’s so evident in your writing. Brace yourself for next year because I will be getting redemption for my March Madness bracket.

Anna Baker, thank you for being you. Your presence in the office has been so peaceful and calming. Gerald and Juana, y’all are some of the best artists I know, and it’s been such a dream to have you. Senator, you keep us young. Thank you for being such a cooperative and talented photo editor.

Sydney, thank you so much for always being adaptable and open to change. It is appreciated in the unpredictable newsroom. Jhair, thank you for knowing the answer to everything. Your abundant knowledge has been crucial to The Cougar time and time again.

Moving into the next editorial board, we will continue to deliver accurate, relevant and timely information to the University community. It’s been a pleasure to serve you all, and I can’t wait to do it again.

