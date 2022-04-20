Strong pitching lifts UH baseball past HBU

The UH baseball team grabbed a 4-2 win in a standalone matchup with Houston Baptist University on Tuesday night at Schroeder Park.

UH pitching made life difficult for the Huskies all night, as six-combined Cougar pitchers held HBU hitters to just three hits all game.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Cougars opened the scoring with their first run of the game off a throwing error. Later in the inning, UH baseball got another run home on an RBI single by junior shortstop Ian McMillan.

At the end of the fourth, the Cougars had secured a 2-0 lead.

HBU scored its first run of the game on a single to left-center field to make the game 2-1.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, UH got runners on second and third base with two outs. Both runners eventually scored off a double by freshman second baseman Brandon Burckel and a fly-out by graduate pinch hitter Santiago Garcia.

The eighth inning ended with the Cougars leading 4-1.

In the top of the ninth, HBU had a brief final sign of life on a solo home run that made the score 4-2, but the Huskies were unable to make further moves on the UH lead.

UH baseball won the game 4-2, improving to 24-13 on the year.

Junior right-hander Maddux Miller, who threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in relief, earned the victory for the Cougars.

