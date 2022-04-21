UH softball comeback falls short against Texas

UH softball fell to Texas 6-4 at McCombs Field in Austin on Wednesday night.

McKenzie Parker started things off for the Longhorns with a solo home run to right-center in the bottom of the first.

Texas scored two more runs off two two-run home runs in the second. Junior pitcher Megan Lee relieved UH senior starting pitcher Kenna Wilkey in the circle midway through the inning.

The Cougars fought to make a comeback as senior outfielder Aspen Howie hit a double, paving the way for junior Britaney Shaw and junior Paige Hulsey to score, bringing the score to 5-2.

Immediately following, two singles drove in Howie and graduate student Becca Schulte to cut the deficit to 504.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Longhorns hit a single up the middle and scored, increasing their lead to 6-4.

UH was unable to bridge the gap, as both teams were held scoreless for the rest of the game as Texas took the contest 6-4.

