Thursday, April 21, 2022

Baseball

UH softball comeback falls short against Texas

April 21, 2022

Aspen Howie drove in two of UH softball's four runs in the Cougars' loss to Texas in Austin on Wednesday night. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar

UH softball fell to Texas 6-4 at McCombs Field in Austin on Wednesday night. 

McKenzie Parker started things off for the Longhorns with a solo home run to right-center in the bottom of the first.

Texas scored two more runs off two two-run home runs in the second. Junior pitcher Megan Lee relieved UH senior starting pitcher Kenna Wilkey in the circle midway through the inning. 

The Cougars fought to make a comeback as senior outfielder Aspen Howie hit a double, paving the way for junior Britaney Shaw and junior Paige Hulsey to score, bringing the score to 5-2. 

Immediately following, two singles drove in Howie and graduate student Becca Schulte to cut the deficit to 504.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Longhorns hit a single up the middle and scored, increasing their lead to 6-4.

UH was unable to bridge the gap, as both teams were held scoreless for the rest of the game as Texas took the contest 6-4.

