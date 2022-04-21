UH women’s golf grabs second place at AAC Championships

The UH women’s golf team took home a second-place team finish at the American Athletic Conference Championships with a score of 897 (+33).

The Cougars took first place in the team standings after the first day of competition with a score of 292.

Seniors Annie Kim and Maria Jose Martinez teed off the opening round with scores of par-72 to take a tie for first place on the overall leaderboards.

Sophomore Nicole Abelar played a first-round score of 73 in her time competing at the conference championships to sit in a tie for sixth place.

Sophomore Delaney Martin hit a 75 to sit in a tie for 13th while Senior Ariana Saenz picked up the highest score of the round with a 79 to place her in 34th.

In the second round, the Cougars started the day in first place looking to stay on top through two days of competition.

Abelar played the first score under par of the tournament for the Cougars with a 71 to boost her up to a tie for second place.

Saenz improved her first-round score by seven strokes as she played a 72 to move her up into a tie for 19th.

Kim posted three more strokes to play a 75 in her second round and move to eighth place while Martinez posted a 77 to land her in a tie for 12th.

Martin struggled to end the round with a 79 as she fell into 29th place.

The Cougars maintained their position at the top of the standings heading into the final round.

The final round proved to be the most difficult for the UH women’s golf team as they posted the fifth-highest third-round score among all teams at the tournament.

Martinez played the lowest score of the round with a 75 to place her in a tie for seventh.

Abelar and Kim each posted a score of 78 to finish their round in ties for fourth and 12th place.

Saenz matched her first-round score with a 79 to end her run in a tie for 21st.

Martine wrapped things up for the Cougars as she played an 80 in her final round to finish in a tie for 32nd.

The UH women’s golf team will now wait to learn if they will be selected to compete in the NCAA Regionals taking place on April 9-11.

