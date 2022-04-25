UH men’s golf places third at AAC Championships

The UH men’s golf team finished third at the American Athletic Conference Championships at Southern Hills Plantation in Brooksville, Florida over the weekend.

The Cougars played as a team and called on graduate student Alexander Frances, senior Braxton Watkins, junior Marcus Wochner, redshirt freshman Jacob Borow and junior Austyn Reily to represent UH.

Here’s a recap of how the weekend went:

Friday

The Cougars opened the first round of the tournament strong, finishing first out of the nine other teams that participated.

Wochner and Reily lead the Cougars in the first round. They both finished with a score of 69 (-3).

Borow and Frances followed their teammates’ lead finishing with a score of 70 (-2).

Watkins rounded out the UH team, shooting a 73 (+1) after the first round.

Saturday

The Cougars followed up their first-round performance with another solid round of play, finishing second overall on Saturday.

Wochner and Reily continued to set the tone for the Cougars. Wochner finished the day with a score of 66 (-6) and Reily followed that up with a 67 (-5).

Wochner’s and Reily’s consistent performances in the first two days of the Championships helped the Cougars secure second place heading into the final round.

Sunday

The Cougars finished third overall in the ACC Men’s Golf Championships after the last round of play on Sunday.

Wohcner found himself at the top of the Cougar’s scorecard once again, finishing with a score of 70 (-2).

After finishing top three in the ACC Championships, the UH men’s golf team will prepare themselves for the NCAA Regionals which will take place from May 16-18.

