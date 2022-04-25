UH track and field earn podium finishes at J. Fred Duckett Invitational

The UH track and field team collected several podium finishes this Saturday at the J. Fred Duckett Invitational at Rice University.

In the women’s pole vault, graduate student Sarah Howe outjumped her competition and led the Cougars to a first-place finish with a 4.07-meter mark.

Sophomore Camille Rutherford returned to make her first appearance in a meet this season as she stood out in the women’s 100-meter relay by securing a first-place finish with a time of 11.69.

While making his debut in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, freshman De’Vion Wilson outshined his competitors as he placed first with a time of 51.63.

Meanwhile, freshman Destiny Smith followed up Wilson’s success with another podium finish for the Cougars finishing second in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 13.86.

The Cougars also finished with two more podium finishes in the women’s discus throw as Senior Hailey Pollard secured second place finishing with a 47.30-meter toss. While freshman Daisy Monie followed Pollard in third place with a personal best of 45.34m.

In the women’s 5000, junior Claire Meyer finished the day with a time of 17:29:70.

The Cougars will now split for the following week as the sprinters and relay teams compete at the Penn Relays while the pole vaulters and throwers will head over to Texas A&M.

[email protected]