Students eager for ‘fun’ Stress Free Finals

Students are eagerly anticipating the start of Stress Free Finals, many hopeful to have a respite from the looming heaviness of exams.

At the end of each semester, Stress Free Finals encourages students well being during finals period. The event will be held from April 25-May 2 with the kickoff on April 26 at the Student Center Plaza.

“Stress Free Finals is one of my favorite traditions at UH because it focuses on student mental health and it gives staff an opportunity to put on lots of fun events for our students,” said student life marketing manager Meli Iracheta-Guerra.

The kickoff event will include giveaways such as tote bags, mugs, T-shirts and will have an interactive photo booth. There will also be a DJ and three massage therapists on-site.

“This event week is always fun,” said history junior Lorena Moreno. “It’s usually during finals for me so I feel like between two tests, there’s always somewhere to go to divert my anxiety or grab snacks.”

Different departments like the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, Center for Student Involvement, the Student Centers and Counseling and Psychological Services participate in organizing events and providing resources throughout the week to help students have fun and destress before finals.

“Coming back from a pandemic has been difficult for everyone,” Iracheta-Guerra said. “So we hope students who attend a Stress Free Finals event feel some sort of relief or break from whatever it is they’re dealing with.”

Students not only attend the events to destress, but also to spend time with friends before the semester ends.

“I particularly enjoy going to such events before test periods because I’m able to have a good time with friends,” said psychology sophomore Alicia Perry. “The music is always great, the food is awesome and there’s so many freebies.”

Making its way back to Stress Free Finals is Finals Mania, happening for the first time since UH went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Free breakfast will be served in the evening to students at M.D. Anderson Library May 2 from 6-9 p.m.

Among other events, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion has extended its hours from April 26-28 for students to stop by to study, have some quiet time, or have a quick snack.

For a full list of events, participating organizations and departments and virtual resources visit the Stress Free Finals website.

