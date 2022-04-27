UH baseball falls to Lamar in midweek matchup

UH baseball dropped its first game of a four-game road trip 4-1 to Lamar on Tuesday night, bringing the Cougars to 26-15 on the season.

After some strong innings for junior right-handed pitcher Derrick Cherry, the Cardinals got to the UH starter in the fourth inning. A leadoff double by Lamar’s Chase Kemp followed by a bunt that eventually moved him to third base. Capped off by pair of singles, the Cardinals took the 2-0 lead.

Junior pitcher Maddux Miller replaced Cherry. A sacrifice fly gave the Cardinals their third run of the inning.

Lamar’s lead held steady at 3-0 until the sixth inning when a solo home run made it 4-0.

The only offensive production mustered by the Cougars was in the seventh inning when sophomore third baseman Zach Arnold hit a solo home run.

The Cougars’ offense was ultimately not able to respond to the Cardinals’ four runs off of six hits, only producing three hits the entire game, with their first hit of the game coming in the sixth inning.

Cherry picked up his second loss of the season.

