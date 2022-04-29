Buccaneers select former UH DL Logan Hall 33rd overall in NFL Draft

Logan Hall is headed to Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers selected the 6-foot-6-inch, 283-pound former UH defensive lineman with the 33rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Hall broke out during the 2021 season, proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the trenches as he finished with 48 tackles including 6.5 sacks and a team-leading 13.5 tackles for loss on his way to being named to the American Athletic Conference’s First Team.

UH defensive coordinator Doug Belk who witnessed Hall’s growth firsthand thinks that the former Cougar defensive lineman will make an immediate impact NFL because of his strength, size and versatility.

“I definitely think (Hall) is going to be a plug-and-play guy,” Belk said. “He has position versatility. He can play every position on the defensive line and be effective … I think he’s going to play early and play often and I expect him to have a big-time career. ”

Hall joins Payton Turner, the 28th overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021, and Ed Oliver, the ninth overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2019, as the third Cougar defensive lineman to be selected in the past four years.

The Buccaneers have now taken former Cougars with their last two picks as Tampa Bay selected linebacker Grant Stuard with the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

