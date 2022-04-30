Ravens select Damarion Williams on final day of NFL Draft

Former Houston cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams found his new home in Baltimore after being selected by the Ravens late in the fourth round, 141st overall, on the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Beginning in 2019, Williams spent three seasons at UH where he recorded 163 tackles and three interceptions. Williams’ 63 tackles in 2021 were second-most on the team.

During UH’s pro day, the 5-foot-10-inch, 182-pound cornerback said his biggest strength is his versatility and ability to play multiple positions in the secondary.

“I’m a lockdown defender in the slot, safety, corner,” Williams said. “Wherever you need me to play, I’m willing to adapt, accept the challenge and make plays.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. described Williams as a “baller.”

“(Williams) can overcome lack of great measurables,” Kiper Jr. said. “He’ll tackle, he anticipates, makes plays all over the field. He’s a football player. He’s a baller.”

Williams joins linebacker Tyus Bowser, who played at UH from 2013 through 2016, in Baltimore.

