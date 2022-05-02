UH track and field win Penn Relays

Graduate student Jordan Quivell highlighted all the Cougars’ performances across both days after winning the men’s 400-meter hurdles while setting a career-best time at 49.63.

In the men’s 4×100 meter relay, sophomores Dylan Brown, Shaun Maswangani and Edward Sumler IV alongside senior Jordan Booker recorded took a first-place finish with a time of 39.33.

In the women’s 200 meters, senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza clocked in a time of 11.26, giving her the third-fastest time of the event.

On Saturday, graduate student Naomi Taylor secured her spot in the women’s 100-meter hurdles finishing with a time of 13.79.

Freshman De’Vion Wilson also landed himself in the finals finishing with the fourth-fastest time.

In the men’s 4×200 meter relay, freshman Adam Mason and graduate student Tyrell Valentine pushed Houston again in the finals anchoring in a time of 3:07:85.

Graduate student Antonio Ruiz tied sophomore Christyan Syampy’s record in the men’s vault at 5.5 meters.

The Cougars will now return home to host the Tom Tellez Invitational on May 4th at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

[email protected]