UH softball swept by USF in weekend action

UH softball traveled to USF Softball Stadium in Tampa, Florida over the weekend to take on the South Florida Bulls, but came up empty in all three matches in what was the final road series of the season.

Game one

The first game of the series was highlighted with the Cougars becoming tied for the most double plays in the country by the end of the first inning.

Bats remained silent for the first two innings, but the started to Bulls make some noise in the third when they created a 4-0 gap.

Due to inclement weather, game one had to be suspended in the middle of the fourth inning and play wouldn’t be resumed again until Saturday morning.

By the top of the seventh, UH was yet to move any players on base and ultimately fell 4-0 to USF in game one.

Game two

Game two began Saturday following a short break between matches and it had a similar fate to the first with the Bulls earning all their runs in the third and securing a second-straight shutout win over the Cougars.

After a quiet first and second inning, a single by redshirt senior outfielder Aspen Howie put UH in scoring position after loading the bases, but all it took was the next at-bat for USF to retire the inning and leaving three Cougars stranded on base.

In the bottom of the third inning, USF broke the silence and jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a triple and a fielders choice.

Despite this, UH senior right-handed pitcher Kenna Wilkey stayed sharp and retired back-to-back players to close out the inning and limit the damage done.

With UH having no hits following the Bull’s two-run inning the Cougars took their second loss of the weekend.

The Cougars failed to record a hit after the Bulls big third inning and wound up taking their second-straight shutout loss of the series after falling 2-0.

Game three

Continuing the weekend’s pattern, USF opened up game three with another big third inning and jumped out to a 2-0 lead again.

The Bulls then followed up with an additional pair of runs in the fourth inning to push the lead to 4-0.

After a short fifth inning, UH freshman utility Emma Robertson earned her first career base hit after singling into left field.

The Bulls kept the on pour going after an action-packed sixth inning resulting in a 7-0 hole for the Cougars late in the game.

UH was unable to recover in the top of the seventh and USF made it a clean sweep for the weekend, taking all three of the matches over the Cougars in shutout fashion.

[email protected]