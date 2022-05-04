Seniors express concerns with graduation ticket limit

This year, the University has allotted all graduate students six tickets in order to avoid exceeding venue capacities, according to the executive director of the Office of Protocol and Special Events, Tonja Jones.

Students have spoken out about how the limit is affecting them and their families, as the limit has left them unable to invite their entire family.

The ticket limit has some students, like math senior Giovanni Vidana, feeling let down and wish that the University gave students an explanation for the reasoning behind the limit.

“I have a split family, so, I now have the conflict of choosing which family member ‘means the most’ to me,” Vidana said. “Over the course of my college career, the various people who have had a positive impact on my journey are being restricted on one of the most important days of my life.”



Students with large families and loved ones, like chemistry senior Dylan Campbell, want to invite more family and close friends but are restricted to mainly immediate family.

“Thus, they can’t bring friends, cousins, aunts, or uncles unless they choose them over their mom, dad, sisters or brothers,” Campbell said. “It forces the graduate to make a tough decision on who they want to attend.”

The University has stated that they condemn the reselling of tickets, something that students have begun to take advantage of, according to health communications senior Verenice Saavedra.

Saavedra said that she noticed some graduate students attempting to sell their unneeded tickets for upwards of $50, while reportedly others are scamming people and not sending the tickets.

For those unable to attend the ceremonies, they will each be live-streamed and also available for viewing once they have ended.

