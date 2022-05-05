UH baseball clinches Silver Glove Series

The Silver Glove is staying with UH baseball as the Cougars defeated crosstown rival Rice 8-2 on Wednesday night at Schroeder Park for their second victory over the Owls this season to improve to 30-15 on the year.

Junior right-handed pitcher Logan Clayton picked up his third win of the year, allowing two runs in five innings pitched.

The Owls went up on the board first off a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning.

UH baseball responded in the bottom half of the inning with freshman second baseman Brandon Burckel coming through with an RBI single.

The Cougars’ offense came alive in the third and fourth innings, scoring five runs highlighted by a two-run homer from junior shortstop McMillian to take a 6-1 lead.

In the eighth inning, the Cougars picked up two more runs on a single from sophomore third baseman Zach Arnold to cap off an 8-2 victory.

