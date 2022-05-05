UH softball sweeps Texas A&M in regular season finale

UH softball finished the regular season on a high note, sweeping Texas A&M in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Cougar Softball Stadium.

Here is a closer look at each game:

Game 1

On their home turf, the Cougars took the first game of the doubleheader against the Aggies 3-2.

In the first inning senior catcher Kati Ray Brown hit her 10th home run of the season to put UH up 2-0.

An Aggie throwing error in the second inning scored sophomore outfielder Amanda Carden to extend the Cougars’ lead to 3-0.

Texas A&M got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth on a solo home run to right field. The Aggies further cut into the deficit with a second solo home run in the sixth inning, but it was not enough as UH took the first game 3-2.

Senior right-handed pitcher Kenna Wiley threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, to earn her ninth win of the season.

Game 2

While Brown came up with the big swing for UH in the first game, freshman designated player Emma Robertson stole the show in the second game.

After Texas A&M jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after two innings, Carden hit an RBI single to cut the Cougars’ deficit in half.

In the bottom of the seventh, freshman Ja’Naiya Thomas came in as a pinch-runner, and it paid off as she stole second and third, which put her in position to on a wild pitch to tie the game, forcing extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, graduate second baseman Becca Schulte was hit by a pitch with one out.

Robertson then stepped up to the plate and delivered the biggest swing of her young career, hitting a walk-off double to give UH a 3-2 victory and sweep the Aggies.

Graduate right-handed pitcher Hannah Todd threw a complete game to pick up her 10th win of the season.

[email protected]