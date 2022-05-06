Logan Vargas represents UH men’s golf at PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship

Freshman Logan Vargas represented the UH men’s golf team as an individual at the PGA Works Collegiate Championship and finished in 11th-place with a score of 230 (+16).

Only making his fourth collegiate appearance as a true freshman, Vargas competed in the men’s individual division as the Lubbock, TX native

In the first round, Vargas opened his account and picked up a 79 to land in 19th-place to start.

In the second round, Vargas had his best day as he fired a 2-over 74 to boot himself up to a tie for 12th-place on the individual leaderboards.

In the final round, Vargas completed his run at the tournament with a score of 77 to wrap up his competition in 11th-place overall.

The UH men’s golf team will now prepare to compete in the NCAA Stockton Regional on May 16-18.

The Cougars will compete as the 10-seed at the NCAA Stockton Regional.

