Summer break activities for students in Houston

Students are currently finishing finals and awaiting summer break, with many having little to no plans in mind.

Here are some activities in Houston that students can add to their planners for the summer break.

Catch a movie

Some amazing movies are coming out this summer. Why watch them in your room at home when you can watch them on the big screen?

Regal Cinemas, AMC Theaters and Cinemark all offer specialized student discounts for those who qualify when they buy at the box office.

Watch a ballet show

If you are someone who wants to curate your cultural knowledge or wants to support your community, The Houston Ballet is the place for you.

The Houston Ballet offers a student rush, where college students can purchase tickets for $15 for participating shows in-person 90 minutes before their start.

Make sure to check the specific dates and qualifying shows to get the most out of your experience.

Visit a museum

If you have not yet taken advantage of Houston’s Natural Science Museum or the Fine Arts Museum, now’s your chance. Both museums offer free admission on Thursdays to their permanent exhibitions.

Visit Your local Top Golf

Tuesdays are half-price days. Show your competitive spirit or laid-back style at a Top Golf near you.

Visit the Houston Zoo

Free admission is offered for one student per visit at our Houston Zoo, the current home of Shasta, UH’s mascot. Make sure to bring a valid student ID.

Visit the Rosenberg Railroad Museum

If you are looking for a laid-back event while learning about the Texas rail history, visit the Rosenberg Railroad Museum. Tickets are $9 for adults.

Shop at Your local farmer’s market

It’s always encouraged to shop local, and now that the summer months are heating up, this is the best time to buy your groceries in support of your next-door neighbor. Make sure to check out the Urban Harvest, East End and Houston Farmers Markets.

Go to Space Center Houston

Calling all students who wanted to be astronauts when they were kids. Space Center Houston is the way to go to learn more about history and space.

Take photos at Twilight Epiphany Skyspace

Are you trying to up your Instagram game? Look no further than the Twilight Epiphany Skyspace. Make sure to visit one of Houston’s most iconic public works.

