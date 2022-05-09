UH track and field sets records at Tom Tellez Invitational

UH track and field continued its dominance during the Tom Tellez Invitational in Houston at the Carl Lewis International Complex, setting multiple records in the process.

Friday kicked off with women’s pole vault and featured senior Sarah Howe recording a jump of 3.97 meters, good for second place in the competition and first amongst all college athletes in the competition.

Following Howe’s impressive showing, sophomore Christyan Sampy and senior Antonio Ruiz both broke the men’s pole vault record with Sampy taking first place with a 5.52-meter bar and Ruiz placing second with a 5.42-meter bar.

Another meet record was broken after graduate student Priscilla Adejokun recorded a 64.07 in the women’s hammer throw and earned third-place in the competition.

UH continued to show out with Senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano taking first-place in the women’s shot put competition after recording a throw of 16.00 meters, setting yet another meet record.

The Cougars added two more records to the tally after senior Devin Vallejo-Bannister placed first in the men’s 1500 with a 3:49:66 and senior DJ Akindele took third-place in the 110-meter hurdles after recording a record-breaking 13.70.

The big weekend for UH was wrapped up with sophomore Hannah Gault, junior Darby Gauntt and sophomore Macie Ellis sweeping the podiem in the women’s 2000 steeplechase, all three managed to set meet-records in the process.

The Cougars will travel to Wichita, Kansas next weekend to compete in the American Athletic Conference Championship tournament.

