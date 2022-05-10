UH baseball completes sweep of Sam Houston

UH baseball completed its season sweep of Sam Houston, defeating the Bearkats 9-1 in the third and final game of the Sanders Cup Series on Tuesday night at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

With the win, UH improved to 11-2 in midweek games in 2022.

After grabbing the game’s first run in the third inning, senior first baseman Ryan Hernandez blasted his ninth home run of the year in the fourth, a two-run shot, to put the Cougars up 3-0. This was Hernandez’s third homer in the last four games.

Junior centerfielder Brandon Uhse singled to drive in two more runs later in the inning.

Junior shortstop Ian McMillan went yard to lead off the sixth. Sophomore right fielder Alex Lopez plated two Cougars on a single followed by an RBI double from sophomore catcher Anthony Tulimero to cap off a four-run sixth.

Freshman Malachi Lott made his first collegiate start, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings including three strikeouts.

Junior right-hander Logan Clayton earned win No. 5 of the year after tossing throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of relief.

Sam Houston’s lone run came via an RBI triple in the sixth off of UH sophomore reliever Colby Casey.

