Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Sports

Annie Kim finishes tied for 62nd at NCAA Franklin Regionals

By May 11, 2022

Senior Annie Kim finished her run in the NCAA Franklin Regional as an individual with a 62nd-place finish and a total score of 239 (+23). | Courtesy of UH athletics

After three days at the NCAA Franklin Regional, senior Annie Kim finished her competition as an individual with a 62nd-place finish and a total score of 239 (+23).

Kim became the first Cougar to represent UH as an individual at an NCAA Regional round, as the women’s golf team has now competed in postseason play for the last seven seasons.

In the first round of play, Kim found early struggles and played an 82 to start her off in a tie for 62nd place.

Kim’s second-round performance saw her fire a par-72 to improve her score to 157 (+13) and propel her up into a tie for 58th place.

In the final round, Kim matched her first-round score of 82 to cap off her season with a 239 (+23) in sole possession of 62nd place.

Days before the NCAA Franklin Regionals, Kim was named to the All-American Athletic Conference Team for the first time in her career.

