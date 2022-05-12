Summer job offers, internships for UH students

Calling all Cougars!

As the spring semester comes to a close and students head home, summer job offers are beginning to open up for those interested.

The best place for students to find jobs with the University is Cougar Pathway. Listings for jobs can be found here, both on and off campus.

To apply for positions, create an account and upload an updated resume. Once your resume is approved, you’re all set to begin your search.

On-campus

Student Housing and Residential Life is hiring desk assistants for the summer. These students will provide support and assistance to residents in the dorms over the summer. The application is due on May 31 and can be found here.

The Engineering Center is looking for an office assistant. Students must be able to sort files and calculate budget accounts. The application is due May 28.

The Student Centers are looking for a customer relations manager to monitor facilities. Fill out the application by May 31 to be considered for the position.

Interested in being a counselor for Cougar Cub Camp? Apply here by May 31.

Off-campus

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is offering paid internships for graduate and undergraduate students over the summer. Interns will gain experience in curating and interpretation as they work closely with a staff mentor. More information and how to apply found here.

Starwood Capital Group is hiring interns for their nine-week analyst program, which will teach them to navigate the investment industry. This mentorship program will help students build connections and gain experience. The application can be found here on Cougar Pathway.

The Harris County Flood Control District is seeking a construction management intern for the summer. Interns must have previous knowledge of construction techniques and will learn project management. Apply here through Cougar Pathway to be considered.

[email protected]