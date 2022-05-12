UH softball completes AAC quarterfinal comeback victory vs. Tulsa

Late game heroics propelled the UH softball team to a 5-2 comeback victory over Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The comeback saw the No. 4 Cougars score five unanswered runs, including three in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Cougars fell into early trouble as the No. 5 Golden Hurricane grabbed the first run of the game in the top of the second inning on the double play with a runner reaching home in time.

A home run to center field in the top of the fourth inning doubled Tulsa’s lead as UH was held hitless through three innings.

The Cougars responded immediately in the bottom of the fourth inning as senior center fielder Aspen Howie homered to right field to cut the deficit in half at 2-1.

Senior shortstop Rock Benavides cracked a double to left field to bring sophomore left fielder Amanda Carden home and tie the game at 2-2.

Graduate second baseman Becca Schulte scored senior catcher Kati Ray Brown on a triple and sparked a three-run sixth inning for the Cougars to deliver their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Junior first baseman Britaney Shaw added insurance runs on a two-run home run to stretch the score to 5-2 heading onto the top of the seventh inning.

The Golden Hurricane failed to score, securing the comeback victory for the Cougars.

Graduate right-handed pitcher Hannah Todd stepped into the circle to start the fourth inning and finished the game with two strikeouts and no runs allowed for her 11th win of the season.

The softball team now rides a three-game winning streak as it advances to face No. 1 UCF in the AAC Tournament semifinal on Friday at noon in Greenville, North Carolina.

[email protected]