UH softball falls to UCF in AAC Tournament semifinals

The 2022 UH softball season came to an end on Friday afternoon in Greenville, North Carolina, as the Cougars were sent home after a 4-2 loss against No.1 UCF in the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

UH’s defense kept UCF scoreless until the bottom of the third when an RBI double put the Knights up 1-0.

Following a nearly two-hour rain delay in the top of the fourth, the Knights doubled their lead 2-0 after snagging a run with a ball that bounced off of the leg of right-hand pitcher Hannah Todd in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the sixth, the Cougars brought the score to an even playing field 2-2 with senior Bethany Busch’s two-run homer, her sixth home run of the season.

UH escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh sending the game into extra innings.

Junior infielder Paige Hulsey stole her way to second to get into scoring position in the top of the eighth but was left stranded one out later.

UCF’s Savannah Adams ended the game with a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom half of the inning, sending the Knights into the AAC Tournament finals.

The Cougars finished the year at .500, going 27-27-1.

