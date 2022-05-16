UH track and field pick up second place at AAC Championships

The UH men’s and women’s track and field team each grabbed a second-place finish in the American Athletic Conference Championships.

In the men’s 100 meters, senior Edward Sumler IV outran the entire competition while setting a career-best time of 10.15 in the prelims, just 0.01 seconds faster than sophomore Shaun Maswanganyi was for second place at 10.15.

The 4×100 meter relay team including sophomores Marcus Wright and Dylan Brown, along with Sumler IV and graduate Trenton McDonald won their event as they clocked in a time of 39.74.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, freshman De’Vion Wilson made a statement first-place run with a time of 13.50 to break the AAC record.

Senior DJ Akindele came in second with a time of 13.52 while graduate Quivell Jordan-Bacot clocked in at 13.66 for third place.

Bacot later competed in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 49.89for his second title of the competition.

Junior Trey Johnson led the way for UH in the men’s 400-meter crossing the line at 46.42.

In the men’s 800 meters, senior Christian Gilmore placed first with a time of 1:51.65.

Graduate student Sarah Howe and senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano finished with two podium spots in the AAC Championship.

Maswanganyi finished the meet as the Most Valuable Performer, as he ended the AAC Championships with a win in the men’s 200 meters after a conference record time of 20.29.

[email protected]