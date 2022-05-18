UH baseball falls to Rice in extra innings

UH baseball dropped the final game of the Silver Glove Series 5-4 in 12 innings after Rice came back to tie the game in the ninth.

Rice center fielder Connor Walsh led the Owls with three hits, including a solo home run to left-center in the top of the second inning.

UH sophomore third baseman Zach Arnold was responsible for most of the Cougars’ offense, hitting two RBI singles on the night.

With UH up 4-3 entering the ninth, junior right-handed closer Ben Sears gave up a leadoff double to Walsh, who advanced to third on a fielding error. Walsh came in to score the tying run on a balk by Sears, sending the game into extra innings.

After a scoreless 10th and 11th, Rice’s Jack Ben-Shoshan hit a two-out, RBI single to left to put the Owls up.

The Cougars failed to answer in the bottom half of the inning, dropping their final home contest of the season and falling to 34-19 overall.

