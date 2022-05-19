side bar
Thursday, May 19, 2022

UH men’s golf caps off season at NCAA Stockton Regional

May 19, 2022

UH men's golf senior Alexander Frances wrapped up NCAA Stockton Regional with a score of 217 (+1) and a tie for 44th. | Courtesy of UH Athletics

The UH men’s golf team wrapped up its season at the NCAA Stockton Regional after a 12th-place finish with a team score of 867 (+3).

Senior Alexander Frances led the Cougars in the first round of play with the lowest score of par-72 to grab a tie for 30th.

Junior Marcus Wochner just missed out on par by one stroke and he played a score of 73 to start as he sat in a tie for 37th.

Junior Austyn Reily picked up a score of 74 in his first round to grab a tie for 48th.

Senior Braxton Watkins scored a 76 to take a tie for 61st.

Freshman Jacob Borow struggled early with an 81 to start his account at the regional alone in 75th as UH took a 13th-place position into the second day of action.

In the second round of play, Reily picked up the lowest score of all three rounds for the Cougars with a 69 to sit in a tie for 31st.

Borow improved his score by 11 strokes with a 2-under 70 to propel himself into a tie for 67th.

Frances took one more stroke for a 73 while Wochner played his best round of the tournament so far for a 74 to take ties for 45th and 53rd respectively.

Watkins needed one more stroke in his second round for a score of 77 as the Cougars headed into the final round with the team sitting in 12th place.

In the final round, Wochner’s best score of 70 and Frances’ par-72 locked them in a tie for 44th with a total score of 217 (+1).

Borow and Watkins each played a par-72 in their respective final rounds to finish with scores of 223 (+7) and 225 (+9) and take sole possession of 62nd and a tie for 65th on the leaderboards.

Reily’s 73 was the highest score for the Cougars in the final round, yet he finished with a total score of 216 (E) and finished highest on the leaderboard for the Cougars in a tie for 39th.

