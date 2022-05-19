UH men’s golf caps off season at NCAA Stockton Regional

The UH men’s golf team wrapped up its season at the NCAA Stockton Regional after a 12th-place finish with a team score of 867 (+3).

Senior Alexander Frances led the Cougars in the first round of play with the lowest score of par-72 to grab a tie for 30th.

Junior Marcus Wochner just missed out on par by one stroke and he played a score of 73 to start as he sat in a tie for 37th.

Junior Austyn Reily picked up a score of 74 in his first round to grab a tie for 48th.

Senior Braxton Watkins scored a 76 to take a tie for 61st.

Freshman Jacob Borow struggled early with an 81 to start his account at the regional alone in 75th as UH took a 13th-place position into the second day of action.

In the second round of play, Reily picked up the lowest score of all three rounds for the Cougars with a 69 to sit in a tie for 31st.

Borow improved his score by 11 strokes with a 2-under 70 to propel himself into a tie for 67th.

Frances took one more stroke for a 73 while Wochner played his best round of the tournament so far for a 74 to take ties for 45th and 53rd respectively.

Watkins needed one more stroke in his second round for a score of 77 as the Cougars headed into the final round with the team sitting in 12th place.

In the final round, Wochner’s best score of 70 and Frances’ par-72 locked them in a tie for 44th with a total score of 217 (+1).

Borow and Watkins each played a par-72 in their respective final rounds to finish with scores of 223 (+7) and 225 (+9) and take sole possession of 62nd and a tie for 65th on the leaderboards.

Reily’s 73 was the highest score for the Cougars in the final round, yet he finished with a total score of 216 (E) and finished highest on the leaderboard for the Cougars in a tie for 39th.

