Affordable summer activities available for UH students

The sun is shining and the weather is clear which means summer is finally here. It is time to reward yourself after a year’s worth of hard work and commitment. Throughout Houston, there are numerous opportunities and ways to have fun while saving money.

For example, try visiting the James Turrells’ Twilight Epiphany installation where you can witness the sunrise and sunset for free. The structure turns a mundane natural phenomena into an awe-inducing spectacle.

Several museums in Houston also offer discounts and even free visits on certain days. The Contemporary Art Museum, the Houston Center for Photography, the Jung Center and more offer free admission. Other museums like The Health Museum, Holocaust Museum and the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum have free admissions on Thursday.

If you are looking for a relaxing day try strolling through the city’s many graffiti galleries. Houston is home to a plethora of talented artists. Most of their work can be appreciated using the Houston Mural Map.

If you’re looking for a natural getaway, the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center is a 155-acre of green space that is free to the public every day of the week. With five miles of trails and different gardens to enjoy, the Arboretum is perfect for a bit of exercise or a relaxing picnic.

In addition, one of the most popular parks to visit in Houston is Discovery Green. Spread out on its vibrant green grass, or take a seat under a group of tall sturdy trees. This park offers free wifi, shady areas, public art, a variety of seating, and large landscapes of green space.

Looking for a good place to explore, and maybe do a little shopping? The Downtown Tunnels have you covered. The tunnels are a six-mile area that spans for 95 blocks and features both restaurants and shops that lie 20 feet underground.

For a gathering of friends or family, mini-golf is a fun and cheap activity. A variety of options are available like Speedy’s Fast Track and US Golf and Games. Similarly, Discovery Green offers a variety of activities such as fitness classes, outdoor movies, festivals and games for friends and families.

For college students, the Alley Theatre offers discounted tickets for $16. The brand new and remodeled theater is full of spectacular shows and plays that are worth it. Furthermore, college students can get $10 rush tickets to specific Houston Ballet performances when they buy tickets 90 minutes before show time.

Lastly, for a summer evening, outdoor or drive-in movies are recommended. Theaters include the Showboat Drive-in Theater, the Rooftop Cinema Club and the MoonStruck Drive-In.

[email protected]