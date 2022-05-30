UH track and field qualifies nine for NCAA Championships

UH track and field had a busy weekend after taking part in the NCAA West Regional competition, tabbing nine entries into the NCAA Championships in the process after initially sending 21 total contenders.

Day one of the competition began Wednesday, where senior pole vaulter Antonio Ruiz became the first Cougar to punch his ticket to the NCAA Championships after recording a 5.39 meter clearance, making him one of 11 total qualifying participants to advance.

After the quarterfinals took place Thursday, the Cougars saw nine more entries Friday after an impressive showing from the mens track and field unit.

The team of senior Jordan Booker, sophomore Dylan Brown, senior Edward Sumler IV and sophomore Shaun Maswanganyi were the first to qualify after recording their season-best time during the men’s 4×100-meter relay with a time of 38.71.

To follow, Sumler and Maswanganyi also qualified for the 100 and 200-meter.

Sumler recorded 10.08 in the 100-meter and a personal record of 20.50 in the 200-meter and Maswanganyi recorded a 10.12 in the 100-meter and a 20.53 in the 200-meter.

Another pair of entries were punched after freshman De’Vion Wilson and graduate Quivell Jordan-Bacot took part in the 110-meter hurdles, with Wilson recording a 13.53 and Jordan-Bacot a personal best 13.64.

Jordan-Bacot continued his day in the 400-meter hurdles, setting a school record after recording the best time in the region clocking in at 48.72.

Friday was concluded with the 4×400-meter relay, where the team of junior Trey Johnson, graduate Tyrell Valentine, Booker and Jordan-Bacot were able to qualify after recording a season-best as a team with a time of 3:03:83.

Johnson and Valentine were new entries for UH, bringing the total to eight going into Saturday.

The West Regionals finished with women’s competition on Saturday and UH was able to add one last player to their running total after senior Naomi Taylor recorded the third-fastest regional time in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 12.81.

Taylors qualification brought the Cougars total to nine on the weekend, the NCAA Championships will take place at the University of Oregon from June 8-11.

[email protected]