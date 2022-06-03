Students share opinions on gun control after Uvalde shooting

With the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, students have spoken out about their opinions on gun control in the state and how this affects the safety of the campus. Some have begun to take action while others are sharing their views on social media.

Some students, like Deeds Not Words member Allyson Campos, took part in a protest against the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston. The convention, which advertises “14 acres of the latest guns,” took place on May 27-29 and Campos believes this to be insensitive.

“Because we live in a state that is open carry or permitless carry, I believe, obviously my fear has heightened,” Campos said. “It’s definitely a worry in the back of my mind as I’m walking to class.”

Those with a license to carry concealed handguns are allowed to do so on campus, as stated in the University’s “Campus Carry Policy.” Students like English sophomore Lilly Chipman believe Texas is behind when it comes to gun control, and don’t have confidence that the University has the capacity to handle an active shooting on campus.

“If the University could do more to prevent guns from being brought on campus that isn’t dependent on police presence, that’s exactly what I want,” Chipman said. “But I also think change certainly needs to happen at the state level, so that this doesn’t happen again anywhere in Texas.”

Other students, like media production junior Luiz Chavez, have prior experience with guns and believe in solutions aside from fully restricting guns. Chavez believes that while students and staff should not be allowed to carry guns on campus, teaching people about gun safety and respect is another aspect.

“I feel as though we should have programs in place at local police station that teach citizens about gun safety and how to respect the tool,” Chavez said. “Yes, guns fall into the wrong hands all the time but instead of restrictions we should teach people more about them.”

The Student Government Association held a candlelight vigil on May 27 for victims of the Uvalde shooting, rallying students together for speeches and quiet reflections.

