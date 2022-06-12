UH track and field earns seven All-American honors at NCAA Championship

UH track and field competed in the 2022 NCAA Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon that spanned from June 8-11.

The four day event featured the best in the country and included seven different Cougars competing for a national title.

UH got off to a strong start on Wednesday with the men’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of senior Jordan Booker, sophomore Dylan Brown, senior Edward Sumler IV and sophomore Shaun Maswanganyi recording the top semifinal time to secure the top seed for the NCAA title race.

Booker, Brown, Sumler IV and Maswanganyi clocked in a season best 38.66, surpassing their qualifying time from the West Regionals which clocked in at 38.71.

Maswanganyi kept his impressive day going into the men’s 100 and 200-meter competitions, recording a time of 10.15 in the 100-meter and a season-best 20.26 in the 200-meter.

Both times were good to qualify him for the finals that would take place Friday.

Graduate Quivell Jordan-Bacot qualified for the finals after clocking a 49.52 in the men’s 400-meter hurdles and graduate Antonio Ruiz concluded day one for UH in the men’s pole vault after clearing a height of 5.40-meters, which was good for 12th place.

Day two took place on Thursday and featured senior Naomi Taylor as the lone Cougar competing, she finished 10th overall in the women’s 100-meter hurdles semifinals, just one-place shy of qualifying for the finals.

Taylor recorded a time of 12.97 in the event, which was two-hundredths of a second off from the needed qualifying time despite it being her career-best time.

Day three took place on Friday evening and marked the NCAA Track and Field Championships, where the UH men’s track and field team officially concluded its 2021-22 season.

The team of Booker, Brown, Sumler IV and Maswanganyi placed third in the 4×100-meter relay championship after recording another season-best time, this time clocking in at 38.64.

All four runners earned First-Team All-American honors after their performance.

Maswanganyi continued his day in his solo-competitions and earned two more All-American honors after placing sixth in the men’s 200-meter hurdle championship with a 20.51 time and ninth in the 100-meter hurdles with a 10.26.

Jordan-Bacot wrapped up the Cougars NCAA Championship run and his collegiate career with a fifth-place finish in the men’s 400-meter hurdles championship after recording a time of 49.52 and earned the seventh All-American honor for UH.

[email protected]