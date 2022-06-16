UH student appointed as UH System student regent

As a first generation college student, Edward Carrizales-Saucedo is all too familiar with the challenges associated with pursuing higher education as a member of an underserved community. Carrizales-Saucedo never let that stop him from pursuing his goals however, and in 2013 he became the first member of his family to earn a college degree.

Since earning his bachelor’s degree, Carrizales-Saucedo has kept up the momentum both personally and professionally. He recently returned to the University to pursue a master’s degree in business administration at the C.T. Bauer College of Business. In recognition of his dedication, last week Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him to the position of student regent for the UH System Board of Regents.

“I really just wanted to be able to give back to the University that has helped me become who I am today,” Carrizales-Saucedo said. “So far it’s been a long journey, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and the University.”

The student regent serves as the liaison between the student body and the Board of Regents. While the position does not have the ability to vote, Carrizales-Saucedo will be able to voice concerns on behalf of students, as well as communicate board policy to the UH student body.

Carrizales-Saucedo is excited to begin working with the board, and said he hopes to improve communication between the board and students.

“Coming into this position is very exciting, I see it as an opportunity to give back to the school that has brought me to where I am today,” Carrizales-Saucedo said. “I’m hoping to be able to host a few town hall meetings with students and organizations such as SGA.”

Outside of his work with the University, Carrizales-Saucedo keeps a very busy life. In addition to holding the lofty position of Assistant Vice President at Amegy Bank, he is also deeply involved in community projects and committees such as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Alumni Council and the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

UH Chancellor and President Rhenu Khator congratulated Carrizales-Saucedo on his appointment, and said she had the utmost confidence in his ability to represent the UH student body.

“I want to congratulate Mr. Carrizales-Saucedo on his appointment to the Board of Regents. He is an exceptional student and leader that will bring a unique and valuable perspective to the Board. I am confident he will be an outstanding representative for all UH System students,” Khator said.

[email protected]