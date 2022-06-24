Access to abortion is a right, even if the Supreme Court says it isn’t

As a hub for UH representation, we find it vital that the students of the University feel heard during these troubling times. With over half of the student population made up of people who can get pregnant, staying silent is not acceptable.

The Cougar’s editorial board is appalled to hear the news of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. We oppose this decision and stand with all others fighting for Americans’ rights to an abortion. No person should be denied the right to an abortion. To do so is an infringement of privacy and liberty.

Six out of 10 Americans believe abortion should be legal in most if not at all cases compared to 37 percent who say it should be illegal. With that in mind, the Supreme Court’s decision does not represent American ideals nor takes into account the intersectionality intertwined with abortion.

The health and livelihood of people who can get pregnant are now at risk as their right to privacy and autonomy has been taken away. Especially for low-income minorities who were facing difficult challenges accessing abortion even before the overturning Roe v. Wade, their quality of life will get worse .

The decision might also trigger, if not already, a snowball effect on other monumental Supreme Court decisions. Justice Clarence Thomas called for the Supreme Court to reconsider other decisions including same-sex marriage and contraceptives.

Not only are the rights of women and people who can get pregnant gone, but the right to love who you love and when you decide to start a family might also be next.

After former President Donald Trump appointed three new Supreme Court justices during his term, the Supreme Court is now more conservative than ever. All of his appointed Justices voted to overrule Roe v. Wade.

What a shame.

No American should fear that their lives are not in their control because an aspect of their lives is now in the hands of a government that believes their right to privacy is invalid.

President Joe Biden spoke shortly after the decision was revealed but only offered pleas of peaceful protests and urged people to vote in state, city and county elections. Although he said he will take actions to ensure access to contraceptives and travel for abortion, it was clear from his words that it all comes down to Congress and voters.

With that being said, we urge all students to find ways to combat this ruling in whatever way they can because people power is all we have left. Participate in protests, call your representatives, donate to pro-choice organizations and make sure to vote in the November elections.

It is clear that the government does not take Americans into account when making monumental decisions. We all must do our part to support each other in achieving goals in life without the government infringing on them.

Now is the time to be loud and angry because no one else will do it for us.

[email protected]