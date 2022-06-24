side bar
Roe v. Wade overturned, triggering Texas abortion ban

By June 24, 2022

Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case constitutionally protecting Americans’ rights to have safe abortions, has been overturned.

As a result, it is predicted for abortion to become outlawed in about half of the states.

In Texas, abortions will become a felony due to a so-called “trigger law” passed by the state legislature.

About 50,000 to 55,000 women in Texas had an abortion each year between 2014 and 2021, according to The Texas Tribune.

