Roe v. Wade overturned, triggering Texas abortion ban

Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case constitutionally protecting Americans’ rights to have safe abortions, has been overturned.

As a result, it is predicted for abortion to become outlawed in about half of the states.

In Texas, abortions will become a felony due to a so-called “trigger law” passed by the state legislature.

About 50,000 to 55,000 women in Texas had an abortion each year between 2014 and 2021, according to The Texas Tribune.

