Roe v. Wade overturned, triggering Texas abortion ban
June 24, 2022
Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case constitutionally protecting Americans’ rights to have safe abortions, has been overturned.
As a result, it is predicted for abortion to become outlawed in about half of the states.
In Texas, abortions will become a felony due to a so-called “trigger law” passed by the state legislature.
About 50,000 to 55,000 women in Texas had an abortion each year between 2014 and 2021, according to The Texas Tribune.