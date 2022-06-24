‘Roe is dead’: Sen. Warren releases statement on ruling

Massachusetts Senator and UH alumna Elizabeth Warren, spoke out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the possible steps that can be taken to reverse these actions.

In her initial statement, Warren cited the 50 years of precedent that have been stripped away, along with claiming that Democrats have the available tools to fight back.

“After decades of scheming, Republican politicians have finally forced their unpopular agenda on the rest of America,” Warren said. “We will not go back. Not now. Not ever.”

Speaking out in front of the Massachusetts State House with members of Planned Parenthood, Warren stated that “Roe is dead.” She continued to explain that the views displayed are causing Americans to “bend to their personal, religious, and moral views.”

Warren explained how people will still get abortions and those in minority groups will “pay the price” for the overruling of Roe v. Wade.

“We are here because we will make Roe alive again,” Warren said.

