Guide: Study resources, tips for incoming freshmen

Starting your first year in college can be overwhelming when it comes to classes, exams, new professors, and more. However, the University has provided a few tools and programs to help new students transition smoothly into college life.

For example, the Undergraduate Student Success Center offers a tutoring service called LAUNCH for biochemistry, biology, chemistry, economics and other courses. Tutoring services are held at different times during the week and are available for access to all students.

The College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics offers recitation sessions open to all students enrolled in certain STEM courses. Recitations provide additional practice with concepts discussed in lectures, a positive learning environment, hands-on discussions and opportunities for specific questions. Your professors will provide information regarding when recitations will be held.

The University also offers a variety of other, more specific services, such as the Center for Academic Support and Assessment, Chemistry ACS Tutor Room, Geosciences Learning Center and the Scholar Enrichment Program. These resources can help students develop successful studying habits while acclimating to the college environment and demands.

In addition to tutoring services, students can attend their professor’s office hours for more specific questions regarding the coursework or class structure. Professors’ office hours allow students to ask for clarification where needed and lets them get some one-on-one time with professors.

The University Writing Center can be an excellent resource for one-on-one consultations with trained staff and students. On their website, students can find appointment info, including availability and bookings.

Some effective study tips include taking notes while reading a textbook, rewriting important information, creating flashcards and cheat sheets and solving as many problems as possible.

Time management tips include determining when major exams or assignments are due each week. Students can assign specific days you plan to complete each task, ensuring work does not pile up.

