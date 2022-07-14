Nightlife hotspots in Houston for UH students under 21

When you find the time in between classes and other activities, take time to socialize with your new roommates or friends. Houston is home to a variety of nightlife hotspots perfect for getting to know the city around your college and making some memories.

Here’s a list of five entertaining areas around Houston, all available to those under 21:

Rooftop Cinema Club

With two movies a night, Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown is perfect for those wanting a laid-back night while still socializing. They’ve shown fan-favorites like the “Harry Potter” films and “Mean Girls;” musicals such as “Grease” and “La La Land;” and romances including “The Notebook” and “Dirty Dancing,” letting movie fans of all kinds enjoy a film under the stars.

Tickets begin at $18.50, and students can receive 10 percent off using the promotion code “UptownStudent2022” and by showing their student ID at the venue. Each viewer is given a set of wireless headphones upon arrival, ensuring you don’t miss out on the most dramatic plot points. And like any other movie theater, they also sell snacks like candy and popcorn, along with sodas and other beverages.

The Rustic

For live music and good eats, The Rustic has two Houston locations and music is free with an RSVP. Their menu consists of food for even the pickiest of eaters, with sandwiches, salads, soups, tacos and more. They also have mocktails and desserts for those with a sweet tooth.

Numbers

Open for over 40 years, Numbers hosts live music and various DJs, only requiring guests to be over 17 on club nights, allowing all ages for shows and special events. With a high-capacity dance floor, a large stage and an outdoor patio. They also host HD video screens to project videos throughout the club.

Their website suggests fans of The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, Daft Punk and 1980s alternative music will feel the most at home.

Cidercade

Home to over 275 games, Cidercade holds something for each type of gamer, even those who don’t classify themselves as gamers. They have classics such as “Donkey Kong” and “Pac-Man,” themed pinball machines, sports games, “Monopoly” and “Ping Pong.”

Unfortunately, Cidercade cannot be considered a “late-night” hotspot for those under 21, as the club only lets those over the drinking age allowed in after 8 p.m. However, it’s a great spot if you have time to kill during the day or early evening.

