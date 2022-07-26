XFL set to return to TDECU Stadium

The X-Treme Football League is set to make its return in 2023, as the Houston Roughnecks will return and play its home games at TDECU Stadium, the league announced Sunday.

TDECU Stadium will be home for one of the eight teams in the league, with five cities set to return while the league announced three new cities will take part in the new season next year.

Alongside Houston returning, Arlington, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington D.C. will all host teams once again while Las Vegas, Orlando and San Antonio will all welcome XFL teams for the first time.

The XFL will return for the first time since 2020, after its second iteration was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Later that year, the league was sold to a new ownership group via bankruptcy, starting the potential of one day rebooting the league for a third time.

Head coaches and venues have been announced for seven of the eight teams, as Wade Phillips will be at the helm for the Roughnecks who will play its games at TDECU Stadium.

