side bar
logo
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Sports

XFL set to return to TDECU Stadium

By July 26, 2022

The Houston football team has suspended freshman defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo due to assault charges filed against him. | File Photo

TDECU Stadium will once again play host to the XFL when the league restarts in 2023. | File Photo

The X-Treme Football League is set to make its return in 2023, as the Houston Roughnecks will return and play its home games at TDECU Stadium, the league announced Sunday.

TDECU Stadium will be home for one of the eight teams in the league, with five cities set to return while the league announced three new cities will take part in the new season next year.

Alongside Houston returning, Arlington, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington D.C. will all host teams once again while Las Vegas, Orlando and San Antonio will all welcome XFL teams for the first time.

The XFL will return for the first time since 2020, after its second iteration was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Later that year, the league was sold to a new ownership group via bankruptcy, starting the potential of one day rebooting the league for a third time.

Head coaches and venues have been announced for seven of the eight teams, as Wade Phillips will be at the helm for the Roughnecks who will play its games at TDECU Stadium.

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑
  • COVID-19

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑