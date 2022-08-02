Bomb threat inside Student Center South believed to be prank, UHPD says

The bomb threat to Student Center South that prompted the University to send a security alert to students, faculty and staff Tuesday morning is believed to be a prank, the UH Police Department said.

UHPD dispatcher Sheree Pimpton said the threat was coming from the market located in the Student Center South. While UHPD now largely believes the threat to be a prank, authorities nonetheless evacuated and swept the student center before allowing operations to resume.

“You know how kids can be. We’re pretty sure there isn’t a lot of credibility to this threat,” Pimpton said. “But you best believe officers combed through that entire building. We take the safety of our students very seriously.”

Though UHPD has allowed faculty and students to return to the Student Center, Pimpton said authorities are now working to track down the individual who made the threat.

