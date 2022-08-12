Blaffer Art Museum hosts free exhibition for UH students

Students at UH are in for a treat a short walk away from their classes. The Blaffer Art Museum is currently hosting three exhibitions with free admission.

The first exhibition is called “Boogey Men“ by Hugh Hayden. The exhibit shows Hayden’s recent work which highlights social and political issues. The artist uses mainly wood and metal to create his pieces.

Katherine Veneman is the curator of education at the Blaffer Art Museum. She said that Hayden uses wood in very innovative ways in this exhibition.

“He (the artist) often revolves around wood which he selects and fabricates to come up with his forms,” Veneman said. “Which are dynamic and real responses to his personal experience and cultural issues.”

The second exhibition at the Blaffer Art Museum is by UH alumnus Maria A. Guzmán Capron. It is titled “Forma Seductora” which is Spanish for “Seductive Form.” The artist creates artistic figures that represent different emotions using fabric.

“(Her exhibition shows) fantastical hybrid figures that she describes as being beyond human,” Veneman said. “And she forms them and fabricates them out of textiles, which speak to the way textiles can speak to cultural identity.”

The third exhibition at the Blaffer Art Museum is by Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin. The exhibition is titled “Wayfinding.” The artists create drawings based on actual images that are stenciled in loose charcoal powder and then blown away to create a wind effect.

“Wayfinding is an extension of a larger body of work that they (the artists) have called the 50 states project,” Veneman said. “And one thing that I will mention is that their work is all over campus.”

The artists on display at the Blaffer Art Museum are chosen by Chief Curator Steven Matijcio.

“The rationale for the selection of exhibitions at the Blaffer is multi-faceted, and evolving,” Matijcio wrote in an email. “We work to have representation in terms of artistic discipline, ethnic background, geography, and subject matter.”

Matijcio also wrote that at least one show per year at the Museum must prominently feature a local Houston artist.

Finally, Veneman mentioned that students with a passion for the arts from all academic disciplines can participate in a student group called the Blaffer Art Museum Student Association.

[email protected]