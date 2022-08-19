UH soccer begins season with draw against Oklahoma

In their first match of the season against soon-to-be in conference opponent Oklahoma, the UH soccer team drew 1-1 on Thursday night in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Cougars opened up the night’s scoring as sophomore midfielder Samantha Wiehe converted a penalty kick to give UH the lead in the 12th minute.

The Cougars held the lead until the 87th minute when Oklahoma’s Baliey Wesco found the back of the net to even things up.

The Cougars were outshot by the Sooners 15-5 throughout the night with UH placing three shots on goal to the Sooners’ seven.

Although outshot, redshirt freshman goalkeeper Haley Woodward picked up six saves, denying the Sooners key opportunities.

Junior midfielder Adriana Huston was booked for a yellow card in the 30’ of play, one of the Cougars’ twelve penalties in the game.

[email protected]