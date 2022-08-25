SGA, rapper 50 Cent bringing celebrity basketball game to UH

The G-Unity Foundation, a non-profit organization established by rapper 50 Cent that is geared towards the youth in underserved communities across the U.S., has partnered with UH SGA to host a celebrity basketball game on Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. at Fertitta Center as part of its Tycoon Houston Weekend festivities.

“Whenever the G-Unity foundation came (to SGA) and wanted to do some stuff at UH I just thought it was a great opportunity for all the students here,” said SGA president Joshua Martin. “Whenever everything came together regarding the celebrity basketball game that was brought up to me, we had to jump on it because this is something I said we had to do for the students.”

The two teams will be divided into north and south and 50 Cent and rapper Fat Joe will serve as the head coaches. Some of the celebrities laying in the game include NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, 2005 University of Texas national champion quarterback Vince Young, Houston Texans all-time leading receiver Andre Johnson, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and R&B artist Ray Jay.

“These are all really known celebrities throughout the country so it’s really exciting bringing them to campus,” Martin said.

The full list of announced participants can be found here.

SGA was given over 1,500 tickets to give out to UH students for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be picked up at the SGA office while supplies last.

“We’re very fortunate to have a large amount of tickets that we’re able to give out to students and I’m hoping that we get a large student turnout come Saturday,” Martin said.

