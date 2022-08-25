First Black woman appointed to SGA supreme court

The first Student Government Association meeting of the fall semester brought new appointments, including the first Black woman to be a SGA Supreme Court justice.

After previously voted against, Mya Little returned for a second chance of being appointed as an associate justice on the SGA Supreme Court. After running through her credentials, Little stated how she believes they could positively impact her potential appointment.

“I am not only unbiased, but I am compassionate, kind and blessed beyond measures to serve all students here on University of Houston campus,” Little said.

Also up for a senate appointment was Ignacio Mendiola, who was not confirmed.

While all three candidates for the Student Fee Advisory Committee were appointed, Zach Schroeder’s confirmation wasn’t without discourse. While the Senate originally held 11 votes for Schroeder and 13 against, a shocking turn of events occurred after the first vote was cast.

Despite Schroeder being denied his appointment, it was later revealed that Senator Jacob Thomas was not acknowledged throughout the meeting. Upon this realization, Thomas cast his vote in favor of Schroeder, along with a proxy vote, also in favor of him.

These new votes caused a tie, allowing the Speaker of the Senate Aryana Azizi to cast the deciding vote, bringing Schroeder in as the newest SFAC member.

“I don’t know the entire process yet, but I can tell you that with my goals and my perception of everything, I can make it happen,” Schroeder said. “Do the best and fight for every student organization here.”

After a recent partnership with Favor, a company aiming to provide easy and affordable birth control, senior director of strategic partnerships Sarah Sommers gave a short presentation on the benefits of the program.

“We want to help students get prescribed birth control online and for free, so they can bypass those barriers that prevent them from accessing the contraception they need,” Sommers said.

