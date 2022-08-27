UH volleyball goes 1-1 to open season at LSU Tiger Classic

After the UH women’s volleyball season got off to a rocky start in the first match of the LSU Tiger Classic, falling to Rice in three sets, the Cougars rallied against LSU later that night to defeat the Tigers in four sets on Friday in Baton Rouge, Lousiana.

In the first match of the day, UH struggled against Rice from the very beginning of the first set.

Senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson led UH in kills with 13 but the Owls commandeered the game early on. Rice, which finished with a .307 hitting percentage and 48 kills, took all three sets by the scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-18.

In UH’s second match of the day, the Cougars dropped the first set to LSU 25-19 before quickly recovering to win the next three sets and secure their first victory of the season.

Jackson again led the way for UH with 19 kills and three aces. Junior setter Annie Cooke had a match-high 41 assists.

LSU had a few scoring runs, but could not manage to keep up with UH’s steady offensive attacks as UH won the next three sets by the scores of 25-23, 25-12 and 25-22.

The Cougars finish the LSU Tiger Classic at noon on Saturday against Samford before returning to Houston for their home-opener on September 2 in the Flo Hyman Collegiate Cup.

