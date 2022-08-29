Frias, UH soccer earn first win of the season

In its last of a three-match road stretch to start the season, the UH soccer team won its first game of the season with a 2-1 victory over Sam Houston on Sunday.

The result earned first-year head coach Jaime Frias his first victory at the helm as the Cougars improve to 1-1-1 on the season.

Both sides posed a challenge in the opening 30 minutes of play, but the Cougars would apply pressure moving forward with five shots in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

Despite missing a penalty shot in the 41st minute of the match, the Cougars wasted no time creating more chances as senior midfielder Madison Dichiara got a head to the ball and struck first for the Cougars for a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute of the match.

UH proved to be the more dominant side in the first half as it outshot Sam Houston 7-2.

Heading into the second half, the Cougars maintained momentum and doubled their lead inside two minutes as senior forward Janna Singleton scored in the 46th minute.

The Cougars kept the Bearkats scoreless until the 67th minute when Sam Houston was awarded a penalty and converted to cut its deficit in half at 2-1.

UH held on to its lead and recorded its first win of the season as junior midfielder Caitlyn Matthews notched two assists in the victory.

The Cougars will now head back home to host its first game of the season against soon-to-be in conference opponents Baylor on Sept. 1 at Carl Lewis International Complex.

[email protected]