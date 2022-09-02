Baylor silences UH soccer in the Cougars’ home opener

UH soccer got shut out 3-0 by Baylor on Thursday night in the Cougars’ first home match of the 2022 season.

The Bears opened the scoring in this game when Hallie Augustyn scored a goal in the eighth minute Baylor’s Ashley Merrill tacked on another for the Bears with a goal in the 29th minute.

Maddie Algya drove the dagger into the heart of the Cougars with a goal of her own in the 62nd minute.

The Cougars failed to find the back of the net all night despite outshooting the Bears 15-10 and putting more shots on the goal (10-7) than Baylor.

Sophomore midfielder Samantha Wiehe attempted the most shots (4) and shots on the goal (3). Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Haley Woodward recorded three saves but allowed all three goals as well.

The Cougars fall to a record of 1-2-1, and will look to bounce back as they host Rice night.

