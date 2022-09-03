Live score: UH opens season against UTSA

Ranked in the AP Top 25 to start the 2022 college football season, No. 24 Houston opens its season with an in-state matchup on the road against UTSA at the Alamodome.

Follow along with our live scoring updates throughout the game:

First Overtime: Houston 27, UTSA 27

Failing to convert a first down on its first overtime possession, UTSA tied the game with a 40-yard field goal by Sackett to force double overtime.

First Overtime: Houston 27, UTSA 24

After putting the offense on the field first in overtime, the Cougars settled for a 35-yard field goal by Baxa to regain the lead at 27-24.

Fourth Quarter (0:02): Houston 24, UTSA 24

After giving up 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and squandering a two score lead, the Roadrunners worked their way 55 yards in six plays to get in field goal range and tie the game at 24-24 with a 37-yard field goal by kicker Jared Sackett.

Fourth Quarter (0:23): Houston 24, UTSA 21

Repossessing the ball at the 10:53 mark in the fourth quarter, the Cougars marched 77 yards down the field in 18 plays and capped off the drive with a 35-yard field goal by senior kicker Bubba Baxa to earn Houston a 24-21 lead with 23 second left in the game.

Fourth Quarter (12:19): UTSA 21, Houston 21

Capitalizing on a defensive pressure and interception by sophomore defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser inside UTSA territory, the Cougars wasted no time as Tune found sophomore wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV for a one-handed 20-yard touchdown catch to even the score at 21-21.

The score was Manjack IV’s first career touchdown reception.

Fourth Quarter (14:54): UTSA 21, Houston 14

After finishing the previous five drives empty-handed, the Cougars found some rhythm offensively and capped off a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a second Tune-to-Dell connection in the end zone, this time for 10 yards as UH cut the deficit to 21-14.

Third Quarter (4:12): UTSA 21, Houston 7

After forcing two Houston three-and-outs, UTSA went 73 yards down the field on 10 plays as it ended the drive with a Harris 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver De’Corian Clark to extend the lead to 21-7.

Second Quarter (6:30): UTSA 14, Houston 7

UTSA cut through the Houston defense on the ensuing possession as Harris broke loose down the middle of the field and ran the ball into the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown to give the Roadrunners their first lead of the game at 14-7.

Second Quarter (12:20): Houston 7, UTSA 7

On its fourth possession of the game, UTSA drove 61 yards down the field in four plays as quarterback Frank Harris found wide receiver Joshua Cephus on a slant down the middle of the field for a 51-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7.

Second Quarter (14:02): Houston 7, UTSA 0

Senior quarterback Clayton Tune rallies an 11-play, 58-yard drive on the Cougars’ third possession of the game capped off by an 11-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Nathaniel Dell in the right corner of the end zone to take a 7-0 lead.