UH cross country begins season strong

The UH women’s cross country team finished second in their season-opening 3K race and the men’s team placed third in the 6K at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Friday afternoon.

Senior Claire Meyer finished third overall with a time of 10:05.2.

The next Cougar to cross the finish line was junior Macie Ellis. She finished in seventh place with a time of 10:29.7.

Sophomore Daniella Castillo and junior Zosia Bulhak took 11th and 12th place for the Cougars.

The Cougars women’s team finished with a score of 48 putting them in second place behind Stephen F. Austin.

After the women’s event ended, the UH men’s cross country team competed in a 6k race and finished in third place.

Senior Brandon Seagreaves led the men’s team, finishing in second place out of 41 competitors with a time of 17:52.3.

Sophomore Carlos Castillo wrapped things up for the Cougars finishing 38th, with a time of 20:15.5.

The UH men’s team had a final score of 56 and finished third overall behind McNeese State and Lamar.

