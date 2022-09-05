UH soccer defeats Rice for first home win of season

UH soccer picked up its second win of the season, and first at home, as the Cougars defeated crosstown rival Rice 3-1 on Sunday night at Carl Lewis International Complex.

Despite being outshot by Rice 11-10, the Cougars were able to make the most of their opportunities, piling in three goals.

Opening up the game’s scoring in the 35th minute, junior midfielder Cordelia Cross put the Cougars up 1-0. The Cougars held the lead for 10 minutes before the Owls were able to tie the game 1-1 before the half.

Junior forward Nadia Kamassah was able to once again give the Cougars the lead with a 55th-minute goal.

Senior defender Emma Clarke put the pin in the needle, scoring in the 63rd minute to give the Cougars a 3-1 lead, which held throughout the rest of the match.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Haley Woodward recorded six saves on the night.

The Cougars, winning two of their last three, will play be back in action Thursday on the road at Texas Tech.

[email protected]