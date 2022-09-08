UH, TDECU extend stadium naming rights through 2034

UH and TDECU have agreed to a partnership exceeding $20 million that extends the credit union’s naming rights of TDECU Stadium through 2034.

TDECU’s financial investment will go towards UH athletics’ Houston Rise fundraising campaign, and $14 million from the deal will be used to build Houston’s future football operations center.

“This long-term commitment and investment by TDECU’s leaders demonstrate their vision, confidence and belief in our University and athletics program and will serve as an invaluable catalyst for our Houston Rise campaign as we move into the Big 12,” said athletic director Chris Pezman.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available

