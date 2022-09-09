UH soccer shutout by Texas Tech

The UH soccer team fell to Texas Tech 3-0 on Thursday evening at the John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock to drop to 2-3-1 on the still-young season.

The Cougars struggled to develop opportunities throughout the match with the Red Raiders, producing only three shots on goal in the entire match – all of which came in the second half.

Texas Tech scored its first goal of the evening in the 27th minute, quickly following it with a second goal in the 28th minute to hold a 2-0 lead over the Cougars at the half.

In the second half, the Cougars finally found some footing on the attack but were still largely outperformed by the Red Raiders. Texas Tech virtually sealed the match in its favor with an 80th-minute goal that left the Red Raiders comfortably leading 3-0 down the stretch.

Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Haley Woodward recorded two saves during the match.

The Cougars return to Houston to play Houston Baptist as the away squad on Sunday, hoping to rebound from Thursday’s defeat.

[email protected]